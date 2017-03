Total CEO says interested in Novatek's LNG projects in Russia

SABETTA, Yamal, Russia, March 30 The chief executive of French energy firm Total, Patrick Pouyanne, said on Thursday that his company was interested in future cooperation with Russia's Novatek on projects involving liquefied natural gas. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)