BRIEF-Ipsen says MHRA has approved a new indication for Decapeptyl
* Ipsen announces mhra1 approval of new indication for Decapeptyl® for the treatment of pre-menopausal women with early stage breast cancer
Oct 9 New York-based investment firm Neuberger Berman Group LLC announced its expansion in Canada with the appointment of Sarah Butcher as vice president.
Most recently, she was a director of Canadian institutional client business at BlackRock Inc.
She has also worked at Goldman Sachs and Mercer Investment Consulting.
Butcher will be responsible for investment consultant relationships and institutional investors, effective immediately, Neuberger Berman said.
She will be based in Toronto and report to Clay Khan, senior vice-president, responsible for institutional client services in Canada. (Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Ipsen announces mhra1 approval of new indication for Decapeptyl® for the treatment of pre-menopausal women with early stage breast cancer
* Markets rise on end to uncertainty (Adds detail from outside Park's house, markets, detail)
DUBAI, March 13 A further slide in oil prices may weigh on Gulf stock markets on Monday with Saudi Arabia's index possibly underperforming its peers becuase of that market's large petrochemical sector.