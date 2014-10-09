UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 9 Neuca SA :
* Said on Wednesday its unit Neuca Med Sp. z o.o. acquired 100 pct of Przychodnia Rejonowa Numer 3 "Eskulap" Zespó Lekarzy Rodzinnych Sp. z o.o
* Said acquired company is an operator of an outpatient clinic in Tychy, Poland Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources