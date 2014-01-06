UK STOCKS-Factors to watch on March 16
March 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 32
points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
* ANGLO AMERICAN: Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal said on Wednesday he would
buy a stake of up to 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) in Anglo American
but had no intention of trying to take control of the global miner.
* GKN: Automotive and aerospace group, GKN is initiating a search
for a successor to its veteran chief executive, Sky News reported on
Wedne