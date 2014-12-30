Dec 30 NeuroDerm Ltd said data from a mid-stage study suggested that a higher dose of its Parkinson's drug could provide an alternative to treatments that require surgery.

The trial evaluated two liquid versions of the drug, levodopa/carbidopa, in 16 patients with an advanced form of the disease to assess its capacity to reduce Parkinson's-related motor complications, the Israel-based company said.

Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative illness characterized by reduced dopamine in the brain, resulting in a decrease in the patient's motor and non-motor functions. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)