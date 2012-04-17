UPDATE 1-Sika posts 21.8 pct rise in 2016 profit, to propose higher dividend
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.
April 17 Pharmaceutical company NeurogesX Inc appointed advisory firm JSB-Partners to help find partners for its neuropathic pain drugs.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in March declined to approve NeurogesX's Qutenza as a treatment for HIV-related pain. The drug is approved in the United States and Europe as a treatment for pain related to shingles.
The setback forced the company to cut 57 percent of its workforce to focus on the development of its most advanced drug candidate, NGX-1998, a liquid formulation of capsaicin, the agent that makes chili peppers hot and is also used in Qutenza.
NeurogesX is planning to start a late-stage trial of NGX-1998 in neuropathic pain indication.
"We are continuing discussions with partner candidates, who see the value in NGX-1998 and share our vision that NGX-1998 can be a very significant product in the treatment of neuropathic pain," Chief Executive Ronald Martell said in a statement.
NeurogesX shares closed at 52 cents on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 Malaysian authorities will sweep the international airport and other locations for radioactive material, the police chief said on Friday, following the murder of Kim Jong Nam in which VX nerve agent, a highly toxic chemical, was used.
Feb 23 Speciality chemicals maker Sika, which remains locked in a bitter takeover battle with France's Saint-Gobain, on Friday posted a 21.8 increase in net profit for 2016.