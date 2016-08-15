UPDATE 1-President Trump appoints Homan acting director of U.S. ICE
Jan 30 U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday appointed Thomas Homan acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Department of Homeland Security said.
Aug 15 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Monday it had halted trading in shares of Neuromama Ltd because of certain concerns including "potentially manipulative" transactions.
The SEC also cited "the identity of the people in charge of the company", as well as the "accuracy and adequacy of information in the marketplace" as reasons for halting the stock. (bit.ly/2biwKlK)
The company, which distributes inflatable games and water slides, has a market value of about $35 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
Jan 30 U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday appointed Thomas Homan acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Department of Homeland Security said.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 30 A group of technology companies plans to meet on Tuesday to discuss filing an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit challenging U.S. President Donald Trump's order restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, said a spokesperson for a company organizing the gathering.
* To record 37 bln yen gain within operating income from sale (Adds background on market share)