Aug 15 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Monday it had halted trading in shares of Neuromama Ltd because of certain concerns including "potentially manipulative" transactions.

The SEC also cited "the identity of the people in charge of the company", as well as the "accuracy and adequacy of information in the marketplace" as reasons for halting the stock. (bit.ly/2biwKlK)

The company, which distributes inflatable games and water slides, has a market value of about $35 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)