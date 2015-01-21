Jan 21 Neuron Bio SA :

* Plans to issue 1.4 million new shares for 1.40 euro per share, which is a premium of 0.40 euro per share

* To propose on an extraordinary shareholders meeting handing over a significant percentage of capital of Neol Biosolutions to shareholders of Neuron Bio, free of charge

* To propose floating Neol Biosolutions on Spanish alternative market MAB

Source text: bit.ly/1ALl78w

($1 = 0.8648 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)