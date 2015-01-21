BRIEF-Stallergenes Greer FY net sales up at 186.2 million euros
* FY net sales 186.2 million euros ($200.17 million) versus 81.7 million euros year ago
Jan 21 Neuron Bio SA :
* Plans to issue 1.4 million new shares for 1.40 euro per share, which is a premium of 0.40 euro per share
* To propose on an extraordinary shareholders meeting handing over a significant percentage of capital of Neol Biosolutions to shareholders of Neuron Bio, free of charge
* To propose floating Neol Biosolutions on Spanish alternative market MAB
NEW YORK, March 29 Heroin use in the United States has risen five-fold in the past decade and dependence on the drug has more than tripled, with the biggest jumps among whites and men with low incomes and little education, researchers said on Wednesday.