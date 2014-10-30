BRIEF-Hms Holdings to acquire Eliza Corp for $170 mln
* HMS Holdings announces agreement to acquire Eliza Corporation: transaction further expands member health and care management analytics footprint
Oct 30 Neuron Biopharma SA :
* Says gets its first patent from European Patent Office
* Says patent is for use of statin as anticonvulsant, antiepileptic and neuroprotector Source text: bit.ly/1zN6ruM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* "Conducting due diligence on potential fifth hospital acquisition in Cairo which to be announced in H1,2017" Source: (http://bit.ly/2mB7Sco) Further company coverage:
March 13 Data that should help unlock the sales potential of a potent new cholesterol medicine will be unveiled at the American College of Cardiology meeting this week as the future of the only rival drug rests with the courts in an ongoing patent dispute.