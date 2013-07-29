BRIEF-Universal Health Q4 EPS $1.78
* Universal health services inc sees 2017 adjusted eps $7.70 per share to $8.20 per share
STOCKHOLM, July 29 Neurosearch A/S : * Advises that the indictment concerning alleged qualified share price
manipulation has been released by the danish public prosecutor for special
economic and international crimes * Says prosecution is initiated against Neurosearch as a legal entity and the
CEO employed in company at the time of the alleged share price manipulation
* Mri interventions announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Announces positive results from planned overall survival analysis of phase 3 head-to-head ENDEAVOR trial