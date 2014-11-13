Nov 13 NeuroSearch A/S
* 9-month operating loss 11 million Danish crowns versus
loss 8 million crowns
* 9-month loss after tax of 6 million crowns versus profit 8
million crowns
* Says in 2014, NeuroSearch expects an operating loss of
about 15 million crowns
* Says it must be expected that clarification of the
company's future will have to await the outcome of the appeal of
decision of the City Court of Copenhagen
* Says Eastern High Court has set hearing of case for late
September 2015
* Says under certain conditions potential buyer of
NeuroSearch may be able to exploit the unrecognised tax assets
of a total of 2.3 billion crowns in full or in part
