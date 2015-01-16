Jan 16 Neurosoft Software Production SA :

* Awarded with video lottery terminals(VLTS) project by OPAP SA

* Will provide services related to deployment, support and maintenance of 16.500 VLTS to OPAP SA

* Says first step duration of project will be for 3 years with option for further extension to 10 years