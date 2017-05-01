UPDATE 1-BHP names Ken MacKenzie as new chairman
SYDNEY, June 16 Mining giant BHP Billiton on Friday named former Australian packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman.
May 1 Neurotrope Inc said on Monday its experimental drug improved cognition levels in a small mid-stage study in patients with Alzheimer's, a memory-robbing disease that has long confounded scientists.
The drug, Bryostatin-1, induces the growth of synapses in the brain and prevents cell death and is aimed at stopping the formation of a toxic amyloid protein that turns into plaques in the brains of Alzheimer's patients.
Existing treatments only soothe symptoms, and drug developers have suffered crushing disappointments in their efforts to find an effective way to reverse cognitive decline that affects more than 5 million Americans.
Researchers are now increasingly focusing on attacking the disease before symptoms have taken hold.
In the Neurotrope trial, two doses of Bryostatin-1 were tested against a placebo, in addition to the standard treatment in 147 patients with moderate-to-severe disease. A total of 113 patients completed the study.
Among those, 80 patients on the smaller 20 milligram dose of the drug achieved a statistically significant improvement in cognition in severe dementia patients, the company said on Monday.
However, in about 90 patients who received the drug but did not complete the study, Bryostatin-1 did not bring about a statistically significant improvement. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
SYDNEY, June 16 Mining giant BHP Billiton on Friday named former Australian packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman.
June 15 The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating some of the ways Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp , one of the largest consulting firms in the world, charges the government for services and accounts for costs, the company said in a filing on Thursday that sent its shares down 12 percent after the bell.
June 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.