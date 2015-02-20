BRIEF-Therapix signs exclusive license agreement with Yissum
* Therapix signs exclusive license agreement with Yissum for nasal drug delivery technology
Feb 20 Neurovive Pharmaceutical AB
* Neurovive completes a directed share issue of SEK 65 million for continued expansion
* Says issue has been directed to a limited group of Swedish and international institutional qualified investors at a price of SEK 50 per share through a private placement procedure. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Endocyte Inc - presents data at AACR identifying multiple methods for managing severe side effects resulting from car t-cell treatment
* Essa Pharma receives US$1.2 million grant payment from Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas