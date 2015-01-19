Jan 19 NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB

* Merger between OonCore and Tekmira includes development of NeuroVive's drug candidate NVP018 for the treatment of hepatitis B

* License agreement between NeuroVive and OnCore is unaffected by the merger agreement between OnCore and Tekmira and will remain in force following the closing of the merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [NVP.ST (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)