BRIEF-Merrimack completes ONIVYDE sale to Ipsen
* Merrimack launches as new, refocused research & clinical development company with resources to advance prioritized lead pipeline candidates MM-121, MM-141 and MM-310
Jan 19 NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB
* Merger between OonCore and Tekmira includes development of NeuroVive's drug candidate NVP018 for the treatment of hepatitis B
* License agreement between NeuroVive and OnCore is unaffected by the merger agreement between OnCore and Tekmira and will remain in force following the closing of the merger
* In connection with Brian Drazba's departure, CEO Barry Quart assumed role of principal financial officer, effective April 1, 2017