BRIEF-Healthway Medical Corp says it received a non-binding draft indicative term sheet from Lippo China Resources
* On 17 March 2017, received a non-binding draft indicative term sheet from lippo china resources limited
STOCKHOLM, Sept 9 NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB : * Signs deal with oncore biopharma * Deal with oncore biopharma can give 150 million usd in payments, royalty * Agrees to license out potential drug for chronic hepatitis B infection.
* On 17 March 2017, received a non-binding draft indicative term sheet from lippo china resources limited
* Integer announces term B loan repricing and amendment to credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Corium reports positive progress in pilot bioequivalence study of once-weekly Corplex™ Donepezil patch