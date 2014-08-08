Aug 8 Neusoft Corp

* Says board agrees to sell 51 percent stake in its advertising unit for about 218.1 million yuan(35.43 million US dollar)

* Says board agrees to sell 51 percent stake in its property management unit for about 62.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ovYI8p

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1557 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)