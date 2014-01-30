(Corrects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share to $0.94
from $3.53 in headline and second bullet, and revenue to $237.6
million from $902 million in third bullet)
Jan 29 Neustar Inc :
* Reports results for fourth quarter and full-year 2013
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.94
* Q4 revenue $237.6 million
* Q4 revenue view $233.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY revenue to range from $945 million to $970 million or
growth of 5 pct to 8 pct
* Sees FY adjusted net income per share is expected to range
from $3.64 to $3.80, representing growth of 3 pct to 8 pct
* FY 2014 earnings per share view $3.82, revenue view $968.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S