Oct 27 Nevada officials on Tuesday ordered the closure of a cryotherapy center just outside Las Vegas where police say a worker was found dead last week in a chamber that exposes a person's body to extremely cold air.

The facility operated by Rejuvenice LLC was ordered closed because it could not provide proof it had a worker's compensation insurance policy, said Teri Williams, spokeswoman for the state Department of Business and Industry.

The move to close the facility just outside the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson comes a week after Chelsea Ake-Salvacion, 24, was found dead of an apparent accident at the center on Oct. 20.

Ake-Salvacion's death has raised questions about the regulation of whole-body cryotherapy, which was offered at the clinic. The treatment has in the past few years become increasingly popular in the United States, especially with professional athletes and celebrities.

Supporters of whole-body cryotherapy say it helps with recovery from injury or intense exercise and can improve mood. A person walks into a chamber that exposes the body to hypercooled air with a temperature as low as minus 240 degrees Fahrenheit (-151 degrees Celsius), while the person's head remains outside.

Ake-Salvacion was discovered dead in a chamber at the facility by another employee who called police, authorities said.

Her death, which occurred when she was alone, has been determined to be accidental and no foul play was involved, said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Officer Michael Rodriguez.

The local coroner is still working to determine Ake-Salvacion's exact cause and manner of death.

The Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration determined she was using the facility for personal use, Williams said.

A representative for Rejuvenice did not immediately return a call or email seeking comment.

It appears the facility was operating without a county business license, because it had not completed building and fire inspections, said Clark County Commissioner Mary Beth Scow.

The death is of great concern to the local community, said Scow, who said the oversight of cryotherapy seems to fall between different state agencies.

"It appears that there's not a category for that because it is such a new industry," she said.

Hailey Cap, office manager at Rejuvenice, told the New York Times nitrous gas used to chill the air in a cryotherapy chamber can be debilitating.

"I don't know why she would go in there alone," Cap told the newspaper. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Eric Walsh)