STOCKHOLM Dec 17 National Electric Vehicle Sweden (Nevs) said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with Chinese leasing company Panda New Energy to supply cars and services valued at 78 billion yuan ($12 billion).

Nevs, which bought the main assets of the former Saab Automobile in 2012, said it will provide Panda with 150,000 9-3 sedan electric vehicles until the end of 2020 and 100,000 other electric vehicle products and services from companies associated to Nevs and its owners. ($1 = 6.4822 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Simon Johnson)