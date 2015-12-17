* Customer aims to become leading electric vehicle leasing
firm
* Nevs exited corporate reorganisation procedures in April
* Deal for 250,000 vehicles including 150,000 based on Saab
9-3
(Adds detail, background, company comment)
STOCKHOLM, Dec 17 The China-focussed consortium
that bought bankrupt Swedish automaker Saab - and bet on going
all electric - unveiled its first major deal on Thursday, a
mammoth $12 billion order for electric cars for a Chinese
leasing company.
The single order for 250,000 electric vehicles, including
150,000 cars based on the Saab 9-3 sedan, appeared to be all but
unprecedented. There were just 665,000 electric cars in the
world and 83,000 in China as of the end of 2014, according to
the International Energy Agency.
National Electric Vehicle Sweden (Nevs) said it would
swiftly hire hundreds of workers in Sweden to start building
cars for Panda New Energy, a Chinese firm it said leases
zero-emission vehicles to chauffeur-driven fleets.
Those based on the Saab 9-3 compact sedan will have a new
chassis for electric drive, with bodies built and painted in
Sweden and sent to China for final assembly. No details were
given about the other 100,000 but a company spokesman said they
would primarily be built in China.
Nevs bought the assets of the bankrupt 70-year-old Swedish
automaker in 2012 with the aim of transforming it into a leading
global producer of electric cars. It exited corporate
reorganisation procedures in April.
"This is a strategic collaboration for Nevs not only in
terms of the numbers of vehicles, but it is also an important
step to implement our vision and new business plan," Nevs Vice
Chairman Stefan Tilk said in a statement.
"Cooperating with many chauffeured car service platforms in
China, Panda aims to become one of the biggest electric vehicle
leasing companies in the world," Nevs said of its customer.
Nevs, which was created in 2012, has so far sold only a
limited number of gasoline-powered cars based on Saab's latest
model. The deal is the first it has signed in line with its
plans to go electric.
"It will be a huge challenge to produce that many cars.
Their around 800 suppliers will make up a substantial part of
that challenge," said Skovde University business administration
professor Mikael Wickelgren.
Nevs is co-owned by a holding company called National Modern
Energy Holdings, as well as the Beijing State Research
Information Technology Co. (SRIT) and Chinese industrial park
Tianjin Binhai Hi-tech industrial Development Area (THT).
Nevs said at the time of the purchase of Saab's assets that
it would convert the Saab 9-3 to electric power, while
simultaneously developing an all-new model to produce in Sweden
for the European market and in China for the Chinese market.
($1 = 6.4822 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg and Anna Ringstrom; Editing by
Peter Graff)