* Statement comes ahead of human rights report
* Nevsun operates African nation's only modern mine
* Allegations involve state-managed contractor
Jan 11 A human rights group will issue a report
next week detailing workers' claims of abuse at a mine owned by
Canadian gold miner Nevsun Resources Ltd in the African
country of Eritrea.
"The report we're releasing next week describes the
allegations against Nevsun and its contractor in some detail,"
said Chris Albin-Lackey, a senior researcher with Human Rights
Watch, on Friday.
The pending report prompted Nevsun to issue a statement
expressing regret over allegations that a contractor had used
forced labor during the construction of its Bisha gold project.
The Bisha mine is the only modern mining project in the Horn
of Africa nation and employs about 1,000 locals.
Shortly after construction started in 2008, claims surfaced
that one of the company's contractors, Segen Construction, was
using forced laborers from the country's national service
program.
While Nevsun said it was required to use state-managed Segen
for certain construction work, it said the use of conscripted
labor at the Bisha site is not permitted.
"The company expresses regret if certain employees of Segen
were conscripts four years ago, in the early part of the Bisha
Mine's construction phase," Nevsun said in a statement.
The company said that it has procedures in place to ensure
that all individuals working at the Bisha mine are there of
their own free will and are not conscripts.
The gold mine is majority owned by Nevsun and produced some
313,000 ounces of gold in 2012.
The Human Rights Watch report, which details mining-related
abuses in Eritrea, will be released on Jan. 15.
Forced conscription of citizens to work without pay for an
undetermined period of time is a serious issue in Eritrea.
Several hundred refugees cross the border into neighboring
Ethiopia each month to escape the practice, the United Nation's
refugee agency said in a report in July 2012.