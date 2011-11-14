(All figures in USD)
Nov 14 Nevsun Resources Ltd
posted a quarterly profit as gold production at its Bisha gold
mine in Eritrea rose sequentially.
The third-quarter net income was $89 million, or 27 cents a
share, compared with a loss of $1 million, or 1 cent a share, a
year ago.
Revenue was $185 million on sales of 108,600 ounces of gold
for an average realized price $1,715 per ounce.
The mining company said it produced 110,000 ounces of gold
at about 1,200 ounces per day with an average cash cost per
ounce sold of $264.
The production at the Bisha mine, which was commissioned
early this year, rose to 110,000 ounces from 93,000 ounces in
the previous quarter.
The Vancouver-based company's shares closed at C$6.10 on
Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)