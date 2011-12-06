(Adds detail)
Dec 6 Canadian gold producer Nevsun
Resources Ltd said United Nations sanctions against
Eritrea should have no direct impact either on the company or
its mining operations in the African country.
The U.N. Security Council on Monday expanded sanctions
against Eritrea for continuing to provide support to Islamist
militants, including al Shabaab, in the virtually lawless Horn
of Africa nation of Somalia.
Eritrea's most advanced mining project, Bisha, thought to
contain gold, copper and zinc, is run by Nevsun Resources.
Earlier this year, Eritrea granted Australia's Chalice Gold
Mines two new exploration licenses in a nearby
location.
"The State of Eritrea has been a strong partner and
shareholder in the Bisha Mining Share Company, a subsidiary of
Nevsun," Nevsun's President Cliff Davis said in a statement.
The Bisha Mine is expected to produce more than 1.14 million
ounces of gold, 11.9 million ounces of silver, 821 million
pounds of copper, and 1.3 billion pounds of zinc during its
initially estimated 13-year mine life, according to the
company's website.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Erica
Billingham)