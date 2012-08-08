BRIEF-EDF board backs capital increase of 4 billion by end Q1 2017
* Board of directors approve capital increase of about 4 billion euros ($4.24 billion)
Aug 8 Canadian miner Nevsun Resources Ltd's quarterly profit rose 12 percent as it realized higher prices for gold sold, and the company raised its gold production forecast for the year.
Nevsun's second-quarter net income attributable to shareholders rose to $39.6 million, or 19 cents per share, from $35.3 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased nearly 9 percent to $147.7 million.
Nevsun said it expects to produce 280,000 to 300,000 ounces of gold for the year, up from its previous forecast of 240,000 to 260,000 ounces, as it mined higher grades of ore at its flagship Bisha mine in Eritrea.
The company sold 87,500 ounces of gold at $1,599 per ounce.
The Vancouver-based company's shares closed at C$3.66 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore)
* Board of directors approve capital increase of about 4 billion euros ($4.24 billion)
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 13 Argentina's civil aviation authority approved on Monday 135 new routes for five airlines looking to start operating in Latin America's No. 3 economy at more competitive prices.