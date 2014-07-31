UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 31 New Britain Palm Oil Ltd :
* Proposed divestment of Kulim (Malaysia) Berhad's equity interest
* Today received written correspondence from Kulim's legal advisers informing company of Kulim's desire to divest its entire equity interest in NBPOL
* Kulim's board of directors has selected Sime Darby Berhad as preferred bidder
* Has not been informed as to proposed terms of transaction between Kulim and Sime Darby
* Not known whether it will result in a change of control of co or a formal takeover offer for all or part of co
* Has appointed law firm Ashurst PNG as legal counsel to company. Accounting firm BDO has been appointed as independent adviser
* Intends to establish an independent board committee to ensure that best possible outcome is obtained Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources