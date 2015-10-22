(Recasts with sale, details)
By Ted Siefer
CONCORD, N.H. Oct 22 A wooded compound in New
Hampshire that was the site of a tense standoff between an
anti-government couple and federal agents in 2007 sold at
auction on Thursday for $205,000, despite concerns that the
property may be booby-trapped.
The auction at the federal courthouse in Concord marked the
second time the U.S. Marshals Service had tried to sell the
103-acre property in Plainfield, which includes the fortified
building where Ed and Elaine Brown lived before agents posing as
pizza delivery men ended the standoff.
Authorities also sold an office building belonging to the
Browns in the city of Lebanon for $415,000, bringing the total
from the sale of their properties to $620,000. The money will go
toward settling the tax debts of the Browns, who rejected the
federal government's authority to tax its citizens.
A previous auction last August failed to yield any bids on
the wooded acreage. At the time, prospective buyers were not
allowed to inspect the property out of safety concerns. For the
latest round, would-be buyers were allowed to visit the
properties with an Internal Revenue Service official.
Deputy Chief U.S. Marshal Brenda Mikelson said she was "very
glad" the properties had sold.
The buyer's identity was not immediately disclosed.
Officials closed off the courtroom while details of the
transaction were worked out with the buyer. The sale has a
45-day closing period.
The 2007 standoff began when federal agents tried to
apprehend the Browns on tax evasion charges.
During the course of the nine-month standoff, the property
drew numerous anti-government activists, among them Randy
Weaver, the man at the center of the bloody standoff in Ruby
Ridge, Idaho in 1992 that left dead his wife and son as well as
a federal marshal.
The Browns are serving at least 30 years in prison on
charges of plotting to kill federal agents.
(Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Will Dunham)