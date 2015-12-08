CHICAGO Dec 8 U.S. grains and energy merchant Lansing Trade Group LLC sold a 20 percent stake of its business to Chinese animal feed maker and meat processor New Hope Liuhe Co, a Lansing official said on Tuesday.

The cash deal closed on Friday, said Lansing Trade Group executive vice president Tom Carew, who declined to provide financial terms.

