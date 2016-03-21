(Corrects half-year period to January in paragraph 2, not
December)
MELBOURNE, March 22 Australian coal and oil
producer New Hope Corp reported a 56 percent slide in
first-half core profit, hurt by its oil business, but said there
are signs the Asian thermal coal market has stabilised.
Net profit before one-offs fell to A$15.0 million ($11
million) for the six months to January from A$34.2 million a
year earlier, as coal and oil prices sank.
New Hope, Australia's top independent coal producer, said
growing ship queues at the port of Newcastle were a positive
sign and showed demand remained firm for Australian coal in
power stations in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.
"The outlook for Asian seaborne thermal coal markets is
starting to show signs of stabilising after a period of weakness
driven by Chinese import contraction," New Hope said in its
results statement.
($1 = 1.3187 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)