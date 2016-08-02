Aug 1 New Jersey's fiscally distressed gambling hub Atlantic City plans to release information on Tuesday about its $3.4 million debt service payments due Aug. 1, Mayor Don Guardian's chief of staff Chris Filiciello told Reuters on Monday.

Moody's Investors Service warned last week that the city would likely default unless it received a $74 million bridge loan from the state, but Guardian has since said the payments will be made and the city council approved the loan terms. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; editing by Diane Craft)