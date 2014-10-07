(New from second paragraph with details from court)
By Tom Hals
Oct 7 An affiliate of Brookfield Asset
Management got court approval to buy Atlantic City,
New Jersey's shuttered Revel Casino Hotel for $110 million in
cash on Tuesday after a judge rejected complaints the auction
for the bankrupt complex was tainted.
"I have heard evidence to satisfy me that the sale to
Brookfield should be confirmed," said U.S. Bankruptcy Court
Judge Gloria Burns at the hearing in Camden, New Jersey.
The Canadian investment firm's Brookfield Property Partners
picked up the 1,400-room beachfront hotel and casino for
a fraction of the $2.4 billion it cost to build.
"It's the most logical buyer with a gaming background who
sees it as a state-of-the-art casino on the boardwalk," said
John Cunningham, a White & Case attorney who represents Revel.
Brookfield already owns two gaming complexes - the Atlantis
Paradise Island resort in the Bahamas and the Hard Rock Hotel
and Casino in Las Vegas.
Glenn Straub, a Florida developer who was outbid by
Brookfield, blasted the auction as unfair because it was
declared over at 5 a.m. on Oct. 1 when he needed more time to
put together a bid of up to $140 million.
Straub took the stand and delivered rambling testimony about
the all-night auction, which was held in the Manhattan law
office of White & Case.
Burns interrupted Straub several times to try to focus him,
particularly when he was discussing whether he committed to
making a topping bid when the auction ended.
"I don't even think I knew my name at 5:30 a.m.," said
Straub. "I was trying to get medicine."
Straub described how he had left the auction and wandered
the streets of Manhattan "shivering with cold and with high
anxiety" looking for a pharmacy or clinic to replace medicine he
had left in Florida.
Straub told Reuters last week he had placed offers on two
other buildings in Atlantic City, a seaside resort that has been
hard hit as neighboring states have embraced gambling to boost
revenue. He declined to identify the properties or elaborate on
his plans.
Four of Atlantic City's 12 casinos have closed this year and
thousands have lost their jobs. The Trump Taj Mahal may close in
the coming weeks without deep union concessions that have been
demanded by billionaire Carl Icahn in exchange for his support
for a rescue plan.
Revel opened in 2012 with an emphasis on fine dining,
entertainment and sleek design over gambling. But the concept
never caught on in a market dependent on bus tours and buffets.
Revel's June bankruptcy filing was its second since it
opened.
Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management manages Brookfield
Property and uses the affiliate, which was spun off last year,
to invest in real estate.
The case in In Re: Revel AC Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
District of New Jersey, No. 14-22654
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)