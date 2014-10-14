Oct 14 Citigroup and Jefferies will lead a $140
million bond sale as soon as mid-November for New Jersey's
cash-strapped gambling hub Atlantic City, an official told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Citi will be senior manager on the $100 million tax-exempt
portion of the sale, with Jefferies co-manager, said Atlantic
City revenue director Michael Stinson.
Those roles will be reversed for the $40 million of taxable
bonds in the deal. Those amounts are preliminary and could
change, he said.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Chris Reese)