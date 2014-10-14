(Adds details about deal maturity, background, no comments)
By Hilary Russ
Oct 14 Citigroup Inc and Jefferies Group
LLC will lead a $140 million bond sale as soon as
mid-November for New Jersey's cash-strapped gambling hub,
Atlantic City, an official told Reuters on Tuesday.
Citi will be senior manager on the $100 million tax-exempt
portion of the sale, with Jefferies as co-manager, said Atlantic
City revenue director Michael Stinson. The roles will be
reversed for the $40 million of taxable bonds in the deal. Those
amounts are preliminary and could change, he said.
The deal will take into account the city's high debt over
the next two to three years. The bonds will be issued over 25
years, although the structure has yet to be finalized," Stinson
added.
Citi and Jefferies both declined to comment on the deal.
Atlantic City once had a monopoly on East Coast gambling and
was the second biggest market behind Las Vegas, Nevada. The
city's casino industry has been slammed by competition from
nearby states, especially Pennsylvania, which overtook Atlantic
City in 2012 as the second biggest U.S. gaming market.
This year, four of Atlantic City's 12 casinos have closed.
Another could close next month at about the same time the city
will seek to bring its bond sale to the market.
One big sore spot for the city's finances has been tax
appeals by casinos, whose properties have lost value. The city
issued bonds in recent years to help pay for those appeals, but
this year's deal will be the biggest so far and will largely be
used to pay an $88 million settlement with the Borgata Hotel
Casino & Spa.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Chris Reese and Andre
Grenon)