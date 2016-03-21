JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 21 Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian said on Monday that the city's financial crisis will force city hall to close and public employees to work without pay for three weeks.

Police and firefighters in the New Jersey seashore city, which is dominated by its gaming industry, have agreed to work without pay for the three-week period, which will begin April 8, Guardian said.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Leslie Adler)