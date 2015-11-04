Nov 4 Atlantic City, New Jersey's struggling gambling hub, avoided another credit downgrade, but the pressure continues as the city awaits revenue and an updated report from its emergency manager, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Wednesday.

The Wall Street credit rating agency cut the city's bond rating three notches deeper into junk territory to 'B' on Aug. 3. At the same time, S&P put Atlantic City on negative watch, meaning that it could be downgraded again by the end of the 90-day watch period.

On Wednesday, S&P decided instead to extend the watch period for another 60 days.

S&P is still waiting for an update from Kevin Lavin, the emergency manager appointed by Governor Chris Christie in February. Lavin has only released one report so far, in March.

It also waits to see whether the city will get $33.5 million in redirected casino tax revenue needed for the fiscal 2015 budget year, which ends on Dec. 31.

State lawmakers approved a package of legislation in June that include that revenue, but Christie has not signed the bills.

Even if it does not receive the additional revenue, the city will be able to make its $11 million debt service payment in December, S&P noted. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)