ATLANTIC CITY, March 24 Atlantic City, New Jersey's down-on-its-luck seaside gambling hub, will still be broke even after it shuts down City Hall next month and delays paying police and fire department salaries for three weeks, the city's mayor said on Thursday.

Mayor Don Guardian warned earlier this week that the shutdown will start on April 8 when cash finally runs out.

Second quarter tax revenues will begin to flow on May 2, but by then Atlantic City will have to use that money to pay back police, firefighters and sanitation workers who labored for free.

"It will be a matter of weeks before we run out of money again," Guardian told reporters.

The city's tax base was eviscerated by competition from neighboring states, which cut into casino property values. Four of its eight casinos closed in 2014 and remain shuttered.

The Borgata Casino Hotel & Spa, the city's most profitable casino, could skip its second consecutive tax payment because the city owes it at least $160 million of property tax appeals.

The mayor provided few new details about how the supposed shutdown would work. It was not clear which employees would be deemed "non-essential," which means they would not get paid at all.

The city still needs to be able to issue death certificates, marriage licenses and restaurant inspection reports, Guardian said.

With "essential" emergency personnel agreeing to be paid later, and some other employees saying they would volunteer to work for free, it seemed City Hall could actually remain open.

"I'll volunteer," Linda Garlitos, who works the front desk at City Hall, told Reuters. "Somebody's got to tell people what's open and where to go."

Meanwhile, politicians have dug in their heels over legislation that would cede control of city operations to the state, which already controls its budget.

Guardian has called the takeover plan a "fascist dictatorship." But it is tied to other legislation aimed at helping stabilize the resort by allowing fixed payments from casinos in lieu of property taxes.

Governor Chris Christie said he will not sign the aid package without the ability to takeover the city and renegotiate labor contracts.

The mayor on Thursday assured residents that municipal business would continue as usual, but deputy fire chief Scott Evans said there would be hardships.

"Our paychecks won't be there like normal," Evans said, lamenting the pile of paperwork that awaits their return. (Reporting by Daniel Kelley in Atlantic City; Additional reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Daniel Bases and Andrew Hay)