UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
NEW YORK Nov 4 A verdict has been reached in the "Bridgegate" criminal trial involving two former allies of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, the U.S. Attorney's office in Newark, New Jersey, said on Twitter.
Bridget Kelly, the governor's former deputy chief of staff, and former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey executive Bill Baroni are charged with conspiracy and fraud for allegedly closing down lanes at the George Washington Bridge in an act of political retribution. (Reporting by Joseph Ax)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders