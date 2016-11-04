NEW YORK Nov 4 A verdict has been reached in the "Bridgegate" criminal trial involving two former allies of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, the U.S. Attorney's office in Newark, New Jersey, said on Twitter.

Bridget Kelly, the governor's former deputy chief of staff, and former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey executive Bill Baroni are charged with conspiracy and fraud for allegedly closing down lanes at the George Washington Bridge in an act of political retribution. (Reporting by Joseph Ax)