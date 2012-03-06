March 6 Democratic lawmakers in New Jersey
launched a counterattack on Tuesday against
Republican Governor Chris Christie's proposed state budget,
unveiling a plan that would give homeowners a 20 percent
property tax credit.
"This is geared directly toward helping New Jersey's
middle-class and lower-income families who have shouldered a
heavy burden the last two years," said Assembly Speaker Sheila
Oliver in a statement. "It focuses on our state's most painful
and regressive tax and sends help where it's needed most."
Under the Democrats' plan, homeowners with incomes up to
$250,000 would get a credit on their state income taxes equal to
20 percent of the first $10,000 in property taxes paid. The
plan, which would be phased in over four years, would be funded
in part by increasing the income tax rate for residents earning
more than $1 million to 10.75 percent from 8.97 percent starting
in fiscal 2013.
In his fiscal 2013 $32 billion budget, Christie proposed an
across-the-board 10 percent income tax cut that would be phased
in over three years.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has faulted Christie's
plan, saying that it relies on an optimistic assumption that
revenue will increase in the coming year and that it fails to
solve a structural imbalance. The rating agency said the state
pegged the impact of the proposed tax cut at $1.1 billion by
fiscal 2016.
The Democrats put the cost of their plan at nearly $1.4
billion by fiscal 2016.
Both houses of New Jersey's legislature are led by
Democrats, who are up against a Republican governor viewed as a
possible presidential contender in 2016.
In a call to a local radio program, the governor said that
the Democrats' plan was actually an income tax cut - similar to
his own - cloaked in the guise of a property tax credit.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Additional reporting by Joan Gralla
in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)