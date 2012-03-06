March 6 Democratic lawmakers in New Jersey launched a counterattack on Tuesday against Republican Governor Chris Christie's proposed state budget, unveiling a plan that would give homeowners a 20 percent property tax credit.

"This is geared directly toward helping New Jersey's middle-class and lower-income families who have shouldered a heavy burden the last two years," said Assembly Speaker Sheila Oliver in a statement. "It focuses on our state's most painful and regressive tax and sends help where it's needed most."

Under the Democrats' plan, homeowners with incomes up to $250,000 would get a credit on their state income taxes equal to 20 percent of the first $10,000 in property taxes paid. The plan, which would be phased in over four years, would be funded in part by increasing the income tax rate for residents earning more than $1 million to 10.75 percent from 8.97 percent starting in fiscal 2013.

In his fiscal 2013 $32 billion budget, Christie proposed an across-the-board 10 percent income tax cut that would be phased in over three years.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has faulted Christie's plan, saying that it relies on an optimistic assumption that revenue will increase in the coming year and that it fails to solve a structural imbalance. The rating agency said the state pegged the impact of the proposed tax cut at $1.1 billion by fiscal 2016.

The Democrats put the cost of their plan at nearly $1.4 billion by fiscal 2016.

Both houses of New Jersey's legislature are led by Democrats, who are up against a Republican governor viewed as a possible presidential contender in 2016.

In a call to a local radio program, the governor said that the Democrats' plan was actually an income tax cut - similar to his own - cloaked in the guise of a property tax credit. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Additional reporting by Joan Gralla in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)