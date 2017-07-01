By Elinor Comlay
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., July 1 New Jersey's
government shut down on Friday at midnight when legislators
failed to pass a budget before a July 1 deadline amid a standoff
over a plan to take money from the state's biggest health
insurance company.
That measure, being pushed by Governor Chris Christie in a
search for money to fund drug addiction services, was tied to a
budget bill that passed the Senate on Thursday but has not
gained enough support to clear the Assembly.
During the shutdown, state police, prisons, child welfare
services, NJ Transit and other health and safety operations will
continue to function, Christie said in an executive order signed
in Trenton just before midnight.
But all state parks will be closed, an unwelcome prospect
for residents celebrating the Fourth of July holiday on Tuesday.
A number of other state services, including obtaining birth and
marriage certificates, will halt.
The shutdown could be short-lived, however, as Christie
called a special legislative session for 11 a.m. ET on Saturday
to continue working on a deal.
At issue is a push by the governor to force the non-profit
insurer Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield to spend some of its
billions in reserves on public health services or return money
to subscribers.
Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto, a Democrat, said the
Horizon plan was "bad public policy" that was introduced at the
last minute and should not be considered until after a budget
passed.
"None of this should be tied to the budget," he said during
a televised afternoon press conference. "The budget is a
document that already has been vetted ... nothing should be held
hostage."
The governor, however, blamed Prieto for the impasse, saying
there should be a "change in transparency" at Horizon.
Christie, who has the lowest approval rating of any governor
in New Jersey's history, said he would strip from the budget
about $150 million in school funding and other items previously
agreed with Democrats unless the Assembly passed the Horizon
bill.
All 80 of the Assembly's seats are up for re-election in
November, when New Jersey will also elect a new governor to
replace Christie, who is in his eighth and final year as
governor.
The new governor will inherit the state's gaping public
pension shortfall, which has contributed to 11 credit downgrades
during Christie's tenure. New Jersey's credit rating is now the
second lowest in the United States, above only Illinois.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay in Atlantic City; Editing by Hilary
Russ and Stephen Coates)