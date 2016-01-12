Jan 12 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a
2016 Republican presidential candidate, will tout his
conservative credentials in his State of the State address on
Tuesday, his office said in a statement.
Christie, whose presidential campaign is focused on the New
Hampshire primary election just weeks away, plans to discuss the
"unprecedented conservative reform to one of the bluest states
in America," his office said.
He will note private job growth, nearly 400 vetoes of bills
passed by the Democrat-controlled legislature, flat spending,
taking on teachers unions with pension reforms and vetoing
Planned Parenthood funding, the statement said.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ)