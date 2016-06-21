(Adds details to lead)
June 21 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on
Tuesday proposed overhauling the state's education funding
formula to provide all public school districts with a flat rate
of $6,599 per student, an effort aimed at reducing the state's
high property taxes.
Calling it his "Fairness Formula" in policy statements on
Tuesday, Christie said aid for special needs students would
continue even with any potential formula change.
Schools are funded through property taxes, which in New
Jersey are some of the highest in the nation because of the
state's "unaffordable and broken school funding formula propped
up by special interests and misguided Supreme Court precedent,"
Christie said in a statement.
He said he would traverse the state this summer to talk
about the proposal. The amount of state aid school districts
receive now varies widely, with some getting less than $3,000
per pupil and others getting as much as $28,000
Such a change would be an uphill battle, as it would need
approval from a Democrat-led legislature that has already
rejected previous education formula changes from Christie, a
Republican.
"Governor Christie's idea is unconstitutional and harmful to
our most vulnerable children," Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto
said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that Christie still
hasn't fully funded schools under the existing formula.
Currently, poorer districts receive more state aid under a
formula based on a 1990 New Jersey Supreme Court decision called
Abbott v. Burke II, which ruled the state's education
funding was unfair and that low-income "Abbott districts" must
be funded on par with wealthier ones.
