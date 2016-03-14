March 14 New Jersey voters will decide whether
to expand gambling beyond Atlantic City, the state's distressed
casino hub, after the state legislature on Monday approved a
ballot measure for November's election.
The state constitutional amendment calls for laws that would
allow the creation of two new casinos at undecided locations in
Northern New Jersey, which is close to New York City.
Currently, casino gambling is legal in the state only in
Atlantic City, which had four of its 12 casinos close in 2014
because of increased competition from neighboring states.
Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian has said that expanding
gaming will further doom his city's dwindling hold on casinos in
the region and could spark further casino closures there.
But the Democrats who control both houses of the state
legislature said expansion was needed.
"For a state sorely in need of new revenues for vital needs
such as programs and property tax relief for senior citizens and
disabled residents, this is a win-win," said Gary Schaer,
chairman of the Assembly Budget Committee, in a statement. "This
proposal would help bring a brighter economic future for our
state."
The measure also calls for some of the revenue from any new
casinos to go back to Atlantic City.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Bernard Orr)