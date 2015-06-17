By Bill Sokolic
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., June 17 The largest union
representing workers at Atlantic City, New Jersey's hard-hit
casinos plan to rally outside the Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort
on Wednesday to protests a bankruptcy court-approved cut to
benefits for some 1,000 casino workers.
The protest over cuts sought by billionaire investor Carl
Icahn in exchange for keeping the casino open comes at a time
when the Jersey Shore resort city is suffering as gambling
revenue drops and casinos close.
Gamblers placed about $2.74 billion in bets at Atlantic City
casinos last year, down 4.5 percent for the year and well below
the $5.2 billion peak in 2006 before neighboring states allowed
casinos to open. Four Atlantic City casinos closed last year,
with the Taj Mahal narrowly surviving after a cash infusion from
Icahn.
The local chapter of the UNITE HERE union that organized
Wednesday's planned protest said the cuts took an unreasonable
toll on casino staff.
"The workers lost their health insurance, retirement
security, job security and even their paid lunch breaks," said
Ben Begleiter, a spokesman for Local 54 of UNITE HERE, which
represents food and beverage and housekeeping staffers, among
others.
Trump Entertainment Resorts, which is no longer controlled
by developer and presidential candidate Donald Trump, expressed
disappointment with the proposed rally.
"Taj employees do not benefit from this type of disruptive
conduct," the company said in a statement. "It is unfortunate
that Local 54 leadership is willing to sacrifice the wages and
tips of its members by actively attempting to persuade customers
and conventions to boycott the Taj Mahal."
Hundreds of casino workers joined a similar protest in
October, and 24 were arrested for blocking streets.
Icahn also owns the Tropicana Casino & Resort at the other
end of Atlantic City's boardwalk.
