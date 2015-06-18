(Adds protesters arrested)
By William Sokolic
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., June 17 Hundreds of workers
mobilized by their union protested on Wednesday outside the
Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey,
where nearly 70 demonstrators were arrested as they denounced
court-approved cuts to benefits for employees at the hard-hit
casino, officials said.
The protest over the cuts sought by billionaire investor
Carl Icahn in exchange for keeping the establishment open comes
at a time when the Jersey Shore resort city is suffering as
gambling revenue drops and casinos close.
Atlantic City casinos generated about $2.74 billion in
betting revenue last year, down 4.5 percent for the year and
well below the $5.2 billion peak in 2006 before neighboring
states allowed casinos to open. Four Atlantic City casinos
closed last year, with the Taj Mahal narrowly surviving after a
cash infusion from Icahn.
Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Taj Mahal, where
they chanted with classic rock music blaring from nearby loud
speakers. Police arrested some demonstrators who formed a ring
blocking an intersection.
In all, 68 people were arrested for refusing to obey an
official order to move, said Atlantic City police spokeswoman
Sergeant Monica McMenamin.
Protester Charles Baker, a relief cook at the Taj Mahal,
said he felt it was time to stand up against benefit cuts.
"I can get a job anywhere," Baker said. "I need a job with
benefits. I can't afford to buy healthcare."
The local chapter of the union UNITE HERE, which organized
the protest, said the cuts took an unreasonable toll on casino
staff.
"The workers lost their health insurance, retirement
security, job security and even their paid lunch breaks," said
Ben Begleiter, a spokesman for Local 54 of UNITE HERE which
represents food and beverage and housekeeping employees, among
others.
Trump Entertainment Resorts, which is no longer controlled
by developer and presidential candidate Donald Trump, expressed
disappointment with the rally.
"Taj employees do not benefit from this type of disruptive
conduct," the company said in a statement. "It is unfortunate
that Local 54 leadership is willing to sacrifice the wages and
tips of its members by actively attempting to persuade customers
and conventions to boycott the Taj Mahal."
Hundreds of casino workers joined a similar protest in
October, and 24 were arrested for blocking streets.
Icahn owns the Tropicana Casino & Resort at the other end of
Atlantic City's boardwalk.
The investor could not be reached for comment after the
protest.
