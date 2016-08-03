BOSTON Aug 3 New Jersey's state pension fund on Wednesday voted to cut its allocation to hedge funds in half amid pressure from unions following similar moves in New York and California.

The New Jersey Investment Council unanimously voted to reduce its exposure to hedge funds to 6 percent from 12.5 percent, the state and a union official said.

The state has roughly $9 billion invested in hedge funds. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Sandra Maler)