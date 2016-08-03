(New throughout, adds details on decision)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Aug 3 New Jersey's state pension fund
plans to slash its hedge fund investments by half, becoming the
latest large investor to protest high fees and poor returns
after New York and California made similar moves.
The New Jersey Investment Council on Wednesday unanimously
voted to reduce its exposure to hedge funds to 6 percent from
12.5 percent, the state and a union official said.
The state has roughly $9 billion invested in hedge funds
including ValueAct Capital Partners, Brevan Howard LP, and
Och-Ziff Capital Management.
The decision followed months of mounting pressure from
unions that complained about the pension funds paying hundreds
of millions of dollars in fees to poorly performing hedge funds.
"It was done because hedge funds have failed to deliver,"
American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten said
in a statement, praising the decision for saving "working people
hundreds of millions over the coming years."
Less than four months ago New York City's largest public
pension voted to exit all hedge fund investments after their
consultants said the pension could reach targeted investment
returns with less-risky portfolios.
New York City's Public Advocate Letitia James famously told
board members of the New York City Employees System (NYCERS) to
let hedge fund managers "sell their summer homes and jets, and
return those fees to their investors."
In 2014, the California Public Employees' Retirement System
(CALPERS) became the first prominent public pension fund to
abandon its hedge fund investments, saying they were too costly
and complex.
New Jersey has invested with roughly two dozen hedge funds
and it pays many of them their typical fees of a 2 percent
management fee and 20 percent of their profits. Now the pension
fund plans to cut the number of funds it will use and the amount
of fees it pays them.
Many of the hedge funds used by New Jersey have performed
poorly this year. It has money with William Ackman's Pershing
Square Capital Management whose Pershing Square Holdings fund
has lost 19 percent this year through July. In its annual
report, New Jersey said its hedge funds returned 4.21 percent
during fiscal year 2015, lagging the benchmark which gained 6.10
percent.
This year the average hedge fund has climbed 1.2 percent
through the end of June, data from Hedge Fund Research showed,
lagging the broader U.S. stock market Standard & Poor's 500
Index' 7.7 percent gain through July.
The teachers said New Jersey retirees would have earned $1.1
billion more if trustees had not allocated money to hedge funds,
and would have saved $1.6 billion in fees the pension paid to
hedge fund managers.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Sandra Maler and
David Gregorio)