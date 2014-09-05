Sept 5 Fitch Ratings Services cut its rating on
New Jersey's $2.16 billion general obligation (GO) bonds to 'A'
from 'A plus', citing the absence of long-term, fiscally
sustainable solutions to close identified budget gaps in 2014
and 2015.
"New Jersey's economic performance continues to lag that of
the nation and a multitude of long-term spending demands are
expected to prolong the achievement of sound financial
operations," Fitch said in a statement.
The ratings agency also cut its rating on $940.2 million
Garden State Preservation Trust bonds to 'A' from 'A plus'.
Fitch also assigned an 'A minus' rating to New Jersey's $220
million of higher education facilities trust fund bonds, series
2014.
Fitch said the outlook on the ratings remained negative.
(Reporting By Subrat Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)