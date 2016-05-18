By Hilary Russ
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 18 New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie's administration on Wednesday said the state is facing
a revenue shortfall of $843 million through fiscal 2017 and
proposed reducing state hospital assistance for under-insured
patients, among other measures.
"We could not maintain a reasonable fund balance without
engaging in such difficult decision-making," Acting State
Treasurer Ford Scudder told state Assembly budget committee
members. "These decisions were not made lightly."
Lawmakers and Christie must finalize next year's budget by
June 30. The shortfall could be even higher, at just over $1
billion, according to forecasts from the legislature's own
budget officials.
Like several other U.S. states, New Jersey is expecting
lower personal income tax collections this year, dampening
overall revenue.
"The revenue declines have been largest in those states like
ours with highly progressive tax systems, and smallest in states
with flatter tax structures," Scudder said.
For fiscal 2016, which ends on June 30, total revenue is now
expected to be $33.198 billion.
Although that is $450 million higher than 2015 for major tax
revenue, it is still $602.6 million, or about 1.8 percent, lower
than Christie's February budget plan for all revenue.
Estimated revenue for fiscal 2017 is now $34.591 billion, or
nearly $241 million below the February forecast.
To save money, Christie wants to strip $25 million of state
aid to hospitals for underinsured patients. The reduction is
called for because more New Jerseyans are now insured, causing a
big decline in uncompensated hospital care and an increase in
Medicaid funds flowing into hospitals, Scudder testified.
Christie also wants to immediately collect the top marginal
tax rate of 8.97 percent on all lottery winnings over $10,000,
rather than the current 3 percent income tax withholding.
Scudder said the state should also should slow
implementation of a program to convert old business grants the
state still owes into tax credits.
Legislation enacted in January calls for those outstanding
grants to be credited against corporate tax returns beginning in
fiscal 2017.
Christie wants to begin by paying out only 5 percent of
prior amounts owed, instead of the 30 percent called for under
the new law.
"Now the state can't even afford the anticipated first-year
loss from the tax credits, and is looking at kicking the can
even further down the road," said Jon Whiten, deputy director of
New Jersey Policy Perspective, a left-leaning think tank.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; mEditing by Steve Orlofsky)