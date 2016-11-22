By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK Nov 22 New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie on Tuesday said he would not scrap a long-standing
income tax agreement with neighboring Pennsylvania that would
have led to higher taxes for lower-income residents of southern
New Jersey.
Christie said in September that he planned to throw out the
40-year-old "reciprocity" pact in order to raise future revenue,
because New Jersey's Democrat-controlled legislature had not cut
public employee health insurance costs in the state's fiscal
2017 budget.
The Republican governor said he reversed course after
lawmakers sent him a bill, which he signed on Monday, to save
$200 million by streamlining pharmacy benefits.
"I'm proud my administration was again able to work with
elected officials from both sides of the aisle and many labor
union representatives to achieve these savings," Christie said
in a statement.
The arrangement lets residents of both states pay personal
income taxes where they live, not where they work.
It is advantageous for high-income Pennsylvania residents
who work in New Jersey, because they pay their state's lower tax
rate. It is also good for low-income New Jerseyans who work
across the border because of New Jersey's progressive tax
system.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Leslie Adler)