By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 16 A lawyer for the engineer of
a New Jersey commuter train that crashed in Hoboken in late
September, killing one person and injuring more than 100 others,
said his client has since been diagnosed with severe sleep
apnea, which can cause drowsiness.
The disclosure came six weeks after officials of the
National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said the engineer
had told investigators who interviewed him that he was fully
rested at the time of the train wreck but had no memory of it.
Jack Arseneault, a lawyer for the engineer, Thomas
Gallagher, told Reuters on Wednesday that after the crash his
client was "examined and tested and found to have severe sleep
apnea."
NTSB spokesman Christopher O'Neil said he could not confirm
whether the engineer suffered from sleep apnea, but added the
agency was looking at whether any "undiagnosed conditions exist
that could have contributed or impaired the worker."
Arseneault said he turned over the findings to the NTSB on
Oct. 31. Gallagher, 48, was examined in July by an New Jersey
Transit doctor and found to be fit for duty, Arseneault added.
The diagnosis could help explain the cause of the Sept. 29
crash. The disorder, characterized by shallow or interrupted
breathing during sleep, often goes undiagnosed and can result in
poor quality sleep, leaving sufferers fatigued during the day,
according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health.
The NTSB said in a preliminary report last month the brakes
were working on the train that crashed into the station, killing
a woman who was standing on the platform and injuring 110 other
people.
The train was traveling at 8 miles per hour (13 kph) 38
seconds before the crash, then accelerated to a speed of 21 mph
(34 kph) at impact -- twice the speed limit -- and that
emergency brakes were applied one second before the crash,
according to the report.
Investigators have found no mechanical issues with the
signal and train-control systems, the report said.
Federal officials briefed members of Congress on aspects of
the investigation on Wednesday.
In 2014, the NTSB said the driver of a train that derailed
in New York City, killing four passengers, had an undiagnosed
sleep disorder at the time of the 2013 accident.
New Jersey Transit is the third-busiest U.S. commuter
system, handling nearly 1 million bus and rail passengers a day.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Steve Gorman and
Simon Cameron-Moore)